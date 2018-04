Hot Spot: Kick up your heels at Rialto’s Swing Dance Night

Matt Adolph (left) of Barberton dances with Cathy Sullivan of Broadview Heights at the Rialto Theatre on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. Swing Dance nights are the first and third Wednesdays of each month with a $3 admission fee and $5 for a swing dance lesson. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Blue Green (left) of Akron dances with Abigail Swafford of Akron at the Rialto Theatre on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron.Swing Dance nights are the first and third Wednesdays of each month with a $3 admission fee and $5 for a swing dance lesson. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Abby Luri (left) of Akron dances with David Giovinazzo of Medina at the Rialto Theatre on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. Swing Dance nights are the first and third Wednesdays of each month with a $3 admission fee and $5 for a swing dance lesson. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Seth Vaill, co-owner of the Rialto Theatre on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron, takes a beer out of the refrigerator at the bar for a patron. Swing Dance nights are the first and third Wednesdays of each month with a $3 admission fee and $5 for a swing dance lesson. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Mike Arteno (left) dances with fellow dance instructor Rachel Itsell at the Rialto Theatre on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron.Swing Dance nights are the first and third Wednesdays of each month with a $3 admission fee and $5 for a swing dance lesson. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

The entrance of the Rialto Theatre that is partly under construction for a new box office, on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. Swing Dance nights are the first and third Wednesdays of each month with a $3 admission fee and $5 for a swing dance lesson. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Mike Arteno, a dance instructor from Cleveland, puts on his dancing shoes at the Rialto Theatre on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. Swing Dance nights are the first and third Wednesdays of each month with a $3 admission fee and $5 for a swing dance lesson. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Malcolm X Abram

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

