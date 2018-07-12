Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Local fans excited to see ‘Hamilton,’ appreciate its creativity, diversity, lessons
Published: July 12, 2018 - 5:38 PM
Full Screen Linked Image

By Kerry Clawson

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
Theatre Icons Image Now Playing
Local theaters within 15 miles in Akron.
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Immigrants discuss obstacles and successes as new Americans in Akron Updated July 12th, 2018 6:43 PM
Akron dragon boat team, breast cancer survivors, place third in the world Today July 12th, 2018 6:30 PM
Lin-Manuel Miranda connects with Sharon Township teen over her ‘Hamilton-Harry Potter’ parody Updated July 12th, 2018 6:21 PM
Friday the 13th brings scares to Hinckley and Canton, two haunted houses open for the unlucky day Updated July 12th, 2018 6:13 PM

THE LATEST

Immigrants discuss obstacles and successes as new Americans in Akron Updated July 12th, 2018 6:43 PM
Indians notebook: Trevor Bauer hopes to be able to pitch in All-Star Game; Jose Ramirez won’t compete in Home Run Derby Updated July 12th, 2018 6:22 PM
Friday the 13th brings scares to Hinckley and Canton, two haunted houses open for the unlucky day Updated July 12th, 2018 6:13 PM
Federal prosecutors to focus on synthetic opioids in eight states, including Ohio Today July 12th, 2018 6:23 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal