Del Toro’s ’Shape of Water’ lands a leading 13 Oscar nominations

Image 1 of 62 Michael Shannon (from left) Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in a scene from the film, "The Shape of Water." Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy tale had 13 nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 2 of 62 Michael Shannon (from left) Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in a scene from the film, "The Shape of Water." Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy tale had 13 nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 3 of 62 Director Greta Gerwig (right) on the set of "Lady Bird." Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 4 of 62 Director Greta Gerwig (right) on the set of "Lady Bird." Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 5 of 62 Woody Harrelson (center) and Sam Rockwell in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside ebbing, Missouri." Harrelson and Rockwell were nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 6 of 62 Woody Harrelson (center) and Sam Rockwell in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside ebbing, Missouri." Harrelson and Rockwell were nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 7 of 62 Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from "Darkest Hour." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday and Oldman was nominated for best actor. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Jack English/Focus Features via AP)

Image 8 of 62 Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from "Darkest Hour." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday and Oldman was nominated for best actor. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Jack English/Focus Features via AP)

Image 9 of 62 Writer-director Martin McDonagh (left) with actor Frances McDormand on the set of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." McDonagh was nominated for an Oscar for best sactress on Tuesday. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4.(Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight via AP)

Image 10 of 62 Writer-director Martin McDonagh (left) with actor Frances McDormand on the set of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." McDonagh was nominated for an Oscar for best sactress on Tuesday. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4.(Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight via AP)

Image 11 of 62 Director Greta Gerwig, right, and Saoirse Ronan on the set of "Lady Bird." Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 12 of 62 Director Greta Gerwig, right, and Saoirse Ronan on the set of "Lady Bird." Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 13 of 62 FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Image 14 of 62 FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Image 15 of 62 In this image released by Disney-Pixar, character Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, "Coco." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best animated picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Disney-Pixar via AP)

Image 16 of 62 In this image released by Disney-Pixar, character Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, "Coco." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best animated picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Disney-Pixar via AP)

Image 17 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Maryana Spivak, background, and Matvey Novikov in a scene from "Loveless." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

Image 18 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Maryana Spivak, background, and Matvey Novikov in a scene from "Loveless." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

Image 19 of 62 This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows Terry Notary, center, in a scene from "The Square." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Magnolia Pictures via AP)

Image 20 of 62 This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows Terry Notary, center, in a scene from "The Square." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Magnolia Pictures via AP)

Image 21 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Daniela Vega in a scene from, "A Fantastic Woman." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

Image 22 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Daniela Vega in a scene from, "A Fantastic Woman." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

Image 23 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows director Guillermo del Toro on the set of "The Shape of Water." Del Toro was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 24 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows director Guillermo del Toro on the set of "The Shape of Water." Del Toro was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 25 of 62 This image released by Universal Pictures shows director Jordan Peele on the set of "Get Out." Peele was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures via AP)

Image 26 of 62 This image released by Universal Pictures shows director Jordan Peele on the set of "Get Out." Peele was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures via AP)

Image 27 of 62 This image released by A24 Films shows director Greta Gerwig on the set of "Lady Bird." Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 28 of 62 This image released by A24 Films shows director Greta Gerwig on the set of "Lady Bird." Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 29 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Octavia Spencer in the "The Shape of Water." Spencer was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 30 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Octavia Spencer in the "The Shape of Water." Spencer was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 31 of 62 This image released by A24 shows Willem Dafoe in a scene from "The Florida Project." Dafoe was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (A24 via AP)

Image 32 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Richard Jenkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." Jenkins was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 33 of 62 This image released by A24 shows Willem Dafoe in a scene from "The Florida Project." Dafoe was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (A24 via AP)

Image 34 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures shows Christopher Plummer in a scene from "All the Money in the World." Plummer was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures via AP)

Image 35 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Richard Jenkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." Jenkins was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 36 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Woody Harrelson, center, and Sam Rockwell in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside ebbing, Missouri." Harrelson and Rockwell were nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 37 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight shows Sam Rockwell, left, and Frances McDormand in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Rockwell was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight via AP)

Image 38 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures shows Christopher Plummer in a scene from "All the Money in the World." Plummer was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures via AP)

Image 39 of 62 This image released by Neon shows Allison Janney as LaVona Golden in a scene from "I, Tonya." Janney was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Neon via AP)

Image 40 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Woody Harrelson, center, and Sam Rockwell in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside ebbing, Missouri." Harrelson and Rockwell were nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 41 of 62 This image released by Fox Searchlight shows Sam Rockwell, left, and Frances McDormand in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Rockwell was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight via AP)

Image 42 of 62 This image released by Netflix shows Mary J. Blige in a scene from "Mudbound." Blige was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Netflix via AP)

Image 43 of 62 In this image released by Focus Features, Lesley Manville appears in a scene from "Phantom Thread." Manville was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Laurie Sparham/Focus Features via AP)

Image 44 of 62 This image released by Neon shows Allison Janney as LaVona Golden in a scene from "I, Tonya." Janney was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Neon via AP)

Image 45 of 62 This image released by Netflix shows Mary J. Blige in a scene from "Mudbound." Blige was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Netflix via AP)

Image 46 of 62 This image released by A24 Films shows Saoirse Ronan, left, and Laurie Metcalf in a scene from "Lady Bird." Metcalf was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 47 of 62 In this image released by Focus Features, Lesley Manville appears in a scene from "Phantom Thread." Manville was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Laurie Sparham/Focus Features via AP)

Image 48 of 62 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." Kaluuya was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Universal Pictures via AP)

Image 49 of 62 This image released by A24 Films shows Saoirse Ronan, left, and Laurie Metcalf in a scene from "Lady Bird." Metcalf was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 50 of 62 This image released by Focus Features shows Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from "Darkest Hour." Oldman was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Jack English/Focus Features via AP)

Image 51 of 62 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." Kaluuya was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Universal Pictures via AP)

Image 52 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Roman J. Israel, Esq." Washington was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Glen Wilson/Sony Pictures via AP)

Image 53 of 62 This image released by Focus Features shows Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from "Darkest Hour." Oldman was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Jack English/Focus Features via AP)

Image 54 of 62 In this image released by 20th Century Fox, Meryl Streep portrays Katharine Graham in a scene from "The Post." Streep was nominated for an Oscar for best actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox via AP)

Image 55 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Roman J. Israel, Esq." Washington was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Glen Wilson/Sony Pictures via AP)

Image 56 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Timothee Chalamet in a scene from "Call Me By Your Name." Chalamet was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

Image 57 of 62 In this image released by 20th Century Fox, Meryl Streep portrays Katharine Graham in a scene from "The Post." Streep was nominated for an Oscar for best actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox via AP)

Image 58 of 62 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Timothee Chalamet in a scene from "Call Me By Your Name." Chalamet was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

Image 59 of 62 In this image released by Focus Features, Daniel Day-Lewis appears in a scene from "Phantom Thread." Day-Lewis was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Laurie Sparham/Focus Features via AP)

Image 60 of 62 In this image released by Focus Features, Daniel Day-Lewis appears in a scene from "Phantom Thread." Day-Lewis was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Laurie Sparham/Focus Features via AP)

Image 61 of 62 This image released by Neon shows Sebastian Stan as Jeff Gillooly, from left, Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding and Julianne Nicholson as Diane Rawlinson in a scene from "I, Tonya." Robbie was nominated for an Oscar for best actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Neon via AP)