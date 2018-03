Academy Awards 2018: Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 90th Oscars. A night for groundbreaking firsts?

From left: Howard Simons (David Cross), Frederick Fritz Beebe (Tracy Letts), Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), Kay Graham (Meryl Streep), Arthur Parsons (Bradley Whitford), Chalmers Roberts (Philip Casnoff), Paul Ignatius (Brent Langdon), Meg Greenfield (Carrie Coon, seated) and other members of The Washington Post star in "The Post." (Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox)

Sam Rockwell is Dixon, the police officer with issues in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (Courtesy of Fox Searchlight)

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Christopher Plummer, left, and Charlie Shotwell in a scene from All the Money in the World. (Fabio Lovino/Sony Pictures via AP)

Richard Jenkins is up for best supporting actor for his role in The Shape of Water. (Courtesy of Fox Searchlight)

Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand in the film THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. Date Added 10/27/2017 8:15:00 PM Addtl. Info Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights ReservedThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbingMissouri_032148_1080p_2398_ENG-ST_JohannaKorsh.00_16_40_15.Still238.tif

This image released by A24 Films shows Saoirse Ronan in a scene from "Lady Bird." Ronan was nominated for an Oscar for best actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

This image released by Fox Searchlight shows Frances McDormand, left, and Woody Harrelson in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." On Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the cast was nominated for a screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance in a motion picture. The SAG Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS. (Fox Searchlight via AP)

Michael Shannon (from left) Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in a scene from the film, "The Shape of Water." Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy tale had 13 nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Amira Casar as Annella, Michael Stulhbarg as Mr. Perlman, Armie Hammer as Oliver and Timothee Chalamet as Elio in Call Me By Your Name. (Sayombhu Mukdeeprom/Sony Pictures Classics)

Universal Pictures shows, from left, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Allison Williams, Betty Gabriel and Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, Get Out. (Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures via AP)

