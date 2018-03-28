Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police are investigating an attack on actor Feldman. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection with a passenger in his vehicle when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at the actors stomach around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Police say Feldman drove himself to a hospital, where hes in stable condition. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)