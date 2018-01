AP Exclusive: New rules to prevent Oscars envelope gaffe

Image 1 of 1

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," left, shows the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars in Los Angeles as presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel, right, look on. The film academy and its accounting firm, PwC, are announcing a spate of new rules Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, meant to avoid an envelope gaffe like at last years show, when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner instead of Moonlight. PwC U.S. Chairman Tim Ryan said the new protocols include additional personnel and oversight, as well as practicing what to do if a presenter reads the wrong name. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)