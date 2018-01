’Honored beyond measure’: Reactions to Oscar nominations

Image 1 of 12 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 2 of 12 In this image released by Focus Features, Vicky Krieps, left, and Daniel Day-Lewis appear in a scene from "Phantom Thread." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Laurie Sparham/Focus Features via AP)

Image 3 of 12 This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Christopher Nolan, left, on the set of "Dunkirk" with actor Kenneth Branagh. Nolan was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Image 4 of 12 This image released by Universal Pictures shows director Jordan Peele on the set of "Get Out." Peele was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures via AP)

Image 5 of 12 This image released by Focus Features shows Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from "Darkest Hour." Oldman was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Jack English/Focus Features via AP)

Image 6 of 12 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Timothee Chalamet in a scene from "Call Me By Your Name." Chalamet was nominated for an Oscar for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

Image 7 of 12 This image released by Fox Searchlight shows Frances McDormand , from left, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." The film won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for best motion picture drama and is a contender for an Oscar for best picture. (Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight via AP)

Image 8 of 12 FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Image 9 of 12 This image released by A24 Films shows director Greta Gerwig, right, and Saoirse Ronan on the set of "Lady Bird." Gerwig is expected to be the fifth woman nominated for an Oscar for best director when the nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards are announced on Tuesday. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 10 of 12 In this image released by Disney-Pixar, character Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, "Coco." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best animated picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Disney-Pixar via AP)

Image 11 of 12 This image released by Cohen Media Group shows Adel Karam, left, and Kamel El Basha in a scene from "The Insult." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Cohen media Group via AP)