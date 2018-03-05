Oscar ratings plunge to a record low

Published: March 5, 2018 - 4:30 PM
Cedar Point raises gate ticket price; it will cost $72 for a daily adult ticket
Jackson school shooter’s pastor offers insights
ODOT set to unveil $51 million project to retool the Central Interchange in Akron
Students throughout Akron area plan walkouts March 14, prompting mixed reactions from parents, school officials
Jackson boy, 13, who shot himself had eight-point plan to shoot others at school; his death is ruled suicide
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, overdose at same Akron home two days apart one survives, the other doesnt
