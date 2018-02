Oscars 2018: Who will win Best Supporting Actor?

Richard Jenkins is up for best supporting actor for his role in The Shape of Water. (Courtesy of Fox Searchlight)

Sam Rockwell is Dixon, the police officer with issues in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (Courtesy of Fox Searchlight)

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Christopher Plummer, left, and Charlie Shotwell in a scene from All the Money in the World. (Fabio Lovino/Sony Pictures via AP)

Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand in the film THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. Date Added 10/27/2017 8:15:00 PM Addtl. Info Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights ReservedThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbingMissouri_032148_1080p_2398_ENG-ST_JohannaKorsh.00_16_40_15.Still238.tif

By Clint O’Connor

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.