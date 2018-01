People in the News, Jan. 20: Ed Sheeran, Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Emma Stone, Niecy Nash

Image 1 of 3

In this Dec. 2017 file photo, Ed Sheeran attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York. Sheeran has announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. The Grammy-winning singer posted a picture of the two on his Instagram page Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, saying the two got engaged right before the new year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)