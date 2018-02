People in the news: Michelle Obama’s memoir coming out Nov. 13

2 / 2

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award Jan. 7 at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Winfrey is praising the outspoken students of Parkland, Fla., calling them warriors of the light. In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday Winfrey drew parallels between the teens and the Freedom Riders of the 1960s, who rode buses into southern states in protest of racial segregation. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)