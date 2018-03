‘Shape of Water’ triumphs at an Oscars full of change

Jordan Peele accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Get Out" at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Allison Janney accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "I, Tonya" at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sam Rockwell accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mary. J Blige performs "Mighty River" from "Mudbound" at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Jake Coyle

Associated Press

