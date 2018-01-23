Where to see Oscar best-picture nominees

Image 1 of 10 This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the film "Mudbound." Rachel Morrison was nominated for an Oscar for best cinematography for the film on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Steve Dietl/Netflix via AP)

Image 2 of 10 This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows James D'Arcy, left, and Kenneth Branagh in a scene from "Dunkirk." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Melissa Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Image 3 of 10 In this image released by 20th Century Fox, Tom Hanks portrays Ben Bradlee, left, and Meryl Streep portrays Katharine Graham in a scene from "The Post." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox via AP)

Image 4 of 10 This image released by Fox Searchlight shows Frances McDormand in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Fox Searchlight via AP)

Image 5 of 10 This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Image 6 of 10 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Universal Pictures via AP)

Image 7 of 10 This image released by A24 Films shows Saoirse Ronan, left, and Lucas Hedges in a scene from "Lady Bird." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Merie Wallace/A24 via AP)

Image 8 of 10 In this image released by Focus Features, Vicky Krieps, left, and Daniel Day-Lewis appear in a scene from "Phantom Thread." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Laurie Sparham/Focus Features via AP)

Image 9 of 10 This image released by Focus Features shows Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from "Darkest Hour." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. (Jack English/Focus Features via AP)