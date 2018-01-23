Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Where to see Oscar best-picture nominees
Published: January 23, 2018 - 10:16 AM
By The Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
Theatre Icons Image Now Playing
Local theaters within 15 miles in Akron.
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Trump’s move may nudge holdout GOP states to expand Medicaid Updated January 23rd, 2018 3:49 PM
Lawyers to Ohio court: Juries, not judges, should impose death sentences Updated January 23rd, 2018 3:48 PM
National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement to be in Washington, D.C., Denver, Ohio Updated January 23rd, 2018 3:25 PM
Former Akron police chief pleads not guilty in a trial that could be over in weeks Today January 23rd, 2018 3:32 PM

THE LATEST

Summit County jobless rate for December lower than a year ago Updated January 23rd, 2018 3:02 PM
Cavaliers report: Kevin Love on Monday’s emotional team meeting: ‘Most people were a target’ Today January 23rd, 2018 2:04 PM
LeBron James congratulates himself in Instagram post for reaching milestone (almost) Today January 23rd, 2018 12:50 PM
Video: Coach Tyronn Lue hopes accountability session helps struggling Cavs Updated January 23rd, 2018 12:15 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal