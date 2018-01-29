Won’t you be his neighbor? Tom Hanks to play Mister Rogers

Image 1 of 1

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, actor Tom Hanks poses for photographers at the premiere of "The Post" in London. Its a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks. The actor will star as Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic You Are My Friend. TriStar Pictures announced Monday, jan. 29, 2018, that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by Diary of a Teenage Girl filmmaker Marielle Heller. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/A, File)