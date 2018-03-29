Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Country songwriter Kenny O’Dell dies at 73
Published: March 29, 2018 - 7:06 PM
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
Theatre Icons Image Now Playing
Local theaters within 15 miles in Akron.
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Indians report: MLBPA rep Andrew Miller discusses slow free-agency period, idea of tanking versus rebuilding Updated March 29th, 2018 7:30 PM
Country songwriter Kenny O’Dell dies at 73 Updated March 29th, 2018 7:06 PM
Art review: ‘Framework’ highlights three regional artists Updated March 29th, 2018 6:59 PM
Stan Hywet Hall to promote health and show off renovated rooms in 2018 season Updated March 29th, 2018 6:47 PM

THE LATEST

Indians report: MLBPA rep Andrew Miller discusses slow free-agency period, idea of tanking versus rebuilding Updated March 29th, 2018 7:30 PM
Akron board of education initiatives land swap with city, county and United Way with building acquisition Updated March 29th, 2018 6:37 PM
Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings Updated March 29th, 2018 6:09 PM
Florida school shooting suspect gets ‘piles’ of fan letters Updated March 29th, 2018 6:06 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal