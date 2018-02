People in the News, Feb. 5: Lana Del Rey, Kylie Jenner, Kim Cattrall

Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards Jan. 28 in New York. A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Del Rey before a concert. Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where she was performing. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

