People in the News, Jan. 2: Gretchen Carlson, Mariah Carey, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Jennifer Aniston

Image 1 of 4 This combination photo shows actresses Reese Witherspoon at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (left) and Jennifer Aniston at a screening of "Office Christmas Party" in New York. Witherspoon and Aniston will star in and produce in an untitled behind-the-scenes drama about a TV morning show for the Apple streaming service. (AP Photo)

Image 2 of 4 Mariah Carey performs on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday in New York. (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Image 3 of 4 Shonda Rhimes arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Dec. 6 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)