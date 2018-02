Pop reviews: John Lescroart, Calexico

2 / 2

Musician Joey Burns and band Calexico, perform during the Blue Balls Festival July 24, 2007 in Lucerne, Switzerland. If the atomic scientists were listening to music when they recently moved the Doomsday Clock up to just two minutes to midnight, it may well have been Calexicos The Thread That Keeps Us. Poignantly apocalyptic in places but with glimmers of hope and romance, the album would also be ideal for moving the hands of the clock a few minutes farther from disaster, hopefully soon. Now a septet, the Tucson-based Calexico recorded their ninth studio album in northern California and the change has done them good. Singer/guitarist Joey Burns says theres a little more chaos and noise in the mix but, if anything, those elements help consolidate the harmony among the sounds. (AP Photo/Keystone, Sigi Tischler)