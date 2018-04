Stage notes: ‘It Shoulda Been You’ updates the wedding farce; Ohio Shakespeare announces new season

Kyla Williger (Mimsy), Jay Sigler (Albert) and Brian O. Jackson (Walt) in a scene from the Weathervane Playhouse production of "It Shoulda Been You." (Aimee Lambes)

Meg Hopp (Georgette) in a scene from the Weathervane Playhouse production of "It Shoulda Been You." (Aimee Lambes)

Laura Niehaus (Sheila) and Greg Hofmeister (Marty) in a scene from the Weathervane Playhouse production of "It Shoulda Been You." (Aimee Lambes)

From left: Tom Stephan (Murray), Laura Niehaus (Aunt Sheila), Greg Hofmeister (Marty), Adam C. Alderson (Uncle Morty) and Libby Merriman (Judy) in a scene from the Weathervane Playhouse production of "It Shoulda Been You." (Aimee Lambes)

Ashley Berman as Jenny (front) surrounded by (from left) Kyla Williger (Mimsy), Laura Niehaus (Florist), Jay Sigler, Albert, Brian O. Jackson (Walt) and Adam C. Alderson in a scene from the Weathervane Playhouse production of "It Shoulda Been You." (Aimee Lambes)

Tom Stephan (Murray), Alexandra VanAllen (Rebecca), and Libby Merriman (Judy) in a scene from the Weathervane Playhouse production of "It Shoulda Been You." (Aimee Lambes)

Ashley Berman (Jenny) and Sydney Thomas (Annie) in a scene from the Weathervane Playhouse production of "It Shoulda Been You." (Aimee Lambes)

Meg Hopp (Georgette), Michael Gaffney (George), Sydney Thomas (Annie), and Jay Sigler (Albert) in a scene from the Weathervane Playhouse production of "It Shoulda Been You." (Aimee Lambes)

