Pulse Picks Week of Feb. 15: Medina Ice Festival, free admission at Maltz Museum and Akron Zoo

Image 1 of 4 The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage opens its doors at no-cost for Presidents' Day, with crafts and activities, exhibition tours, and a chance to "Meet the Presidents." The FREE event will be held on Monday, February 19, 2018 from 11AM to 5PM, with special presentation "Meet the Presidents" from 1 to 2 p.m. (Photo courtesy The Maltz Museum)

Image 2 of 4 The Medina Ice Festival will take over Medinas Historic Square Friday night through Monday. The event kicks off with a speed carving competition Friday night followed by the burning of the ice tower.

Image 3 of 4 Bandar, a male Sumatran tiger, peruses his new home at the Akron Zoo on Oct. 31, 2017, in Akron. Bandar was born at the National Zoo on Aug. 5, 2013. His father, Kavi, was born at the Akron Zoo in 2001. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)