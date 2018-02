Pulse Picks — Week of Feb. 22: Akron Zoo critters, Indiana Jones, gospel concert, ‘Post Secret’

A new event coming up in February at the Akron Zoo, Why So Curious. (Akron Zoo)

A new event coming up in February at the Akron Zoo, Why So Curious. (Akron Zoo)

The Akron Symphony Orchestra and the inspirational voices of the Gospel Meets Symphony Choir will present the 25th edition of Gospel Meets Symphony on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (Akron Symphony)

A quad racer gets air during practice for indoor motocross races at the Summit County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, in Tallmadge, Ohio. The dirt track spans the entire center of the arena, while venders and bleachers rim the outside edges. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.