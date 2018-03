Webb’s World: Sentimental trip stepping on Legos, one brick at a time, at Great Lakes Science Center

Lego pieces. The Great Lakes Science Center is bringing back its popular Build It! Engineering fun, one brick at a time exhibit through April 8. It is the best of from the series of evolving Lego-inspired exhibits at the lakefront museum last year. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Lego pieces. The Great Lakes Science Center is bringing back its popular Build It! Engineering fun, one brick at a time exhibit through April 8. It is the best of from the series of evolving Lego-inspired exhibits at the lakefront museum last year. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo) (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Tribe Manager Terry Francona is also created in Lego bricks by artist Wayne Peltz at the Great Lakes Science Center in this 2017 file photo. The science center is bringing back its popular Build It! Engineering fun, one brick at a time exhibit through April 8. (Craig Webb/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

The Great Lakes Science Center is bringing back its popular Build It! Engineering fun, one brick at a time exhibit through April 8. It is the best of from the series of evolving Lego-inspired exhibits at the lakefront museum last year. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo) (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Lego pieces. The Great Lakes Science Center is bringing back its popular Build It! Engineering fun, one brick at a time exhibit through April 8. It is the best of from the series of evolving Lego-inspired exhibits at the lakefront museum last year. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo) (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Nineteen-month-old Leyton Tomsic, plays with large Legos in the "Build It" exhibit featuring various sized interactive Lego displays at the Great Lakes Science Center in 2017. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.