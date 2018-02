Wizard World Comic Con: Fantasy, sci-fi and cosplay fans gather next weekend in Cleveland

Original Star Trek cast members Nichelle Nichols (left) and William Shatner (right) appear with Sonequa Martin-Green, star of Star Trek: Discovery, the latest entry into the Trek universe at the series premiere. Nichols will be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con in Cleveland. (Francis Specker /CBS)

Brothers Ryan (left) and Tyler Dyke of Akron pose for the camera at the Rubber City Cosplay booth at the Wizard World Comic Con at the Huntington Convention Center in 2017. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file)

A shopper looks of the numerous poster for sale at the Wizard World Comic Con at the Huntington Convention Center in 2017. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file)

Ryan and Katie Zarecki of Stow, dressed as Thor, in line at the concession stand at the Wizard World Comic Con at the Huntington Convention Center in 2017. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file)

Spok Vegas poses for a photo with Johanna Obloy of North Olmsted at the Wizard World Comic Con at the Huntington Convention Center in 2017. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file)

Anthony Micali 29 of Akron poses with a Incredible Hulk statue at the Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Huntington Convention Center. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file)

By Clint O’Connor

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

