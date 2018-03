Prosecutors push judge to let other Cosby accusers testify

2 / 5

FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Kelly Johnson, then referred to as "Kacey," front left, one of Bill Cosby's accusers, and attorney Gloria Allred, front right, attend a hearing at the State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Cosby is set to attend a Monday, March 5, 2018, pretrial hearing leading up to the entertainer's retrial on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia. Prosecutors are seeking to call as many as 19 other accusers to the witness stand during the retrial, including Johnson. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they are sexual assault victims, but Johnson, who previously used the pseudonym "Kacey," has spoken out publicly and was the only accuser besides plaintiff Andrea Constand allowed to testify at Cosby's first trial. (AP Photo/Don Thompson, File)