Conservative TV host resigns after Parkland survivor threat

In this March 2, 2017 photo, Moderator Jamie Allman, host of Allman in the Morning, sits at a City of St. Louis Mayoral Debate filmed at Vue 17, in Richmond Heights, Mo. The conservative commentator who tweeted that he would use "a hot poker" to sexually assault a survivor of a Florida high school shooting resigned from KDNL-TV, a St. Louis TV station. (Cristina M. Fletes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continue to enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subscribing is quick and easy.