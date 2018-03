Heldenfels’ Mailbag: What more can you tell me about actor Richard Madden?

Aimee Garcia (center left) and Tom Ellis (center right) in the "Vegas With Some Radish" episode of "Lucifer" on Fox. (Michael Courtney/FOX)

Actors Richard Madden (left) and Lily James participate in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Cinderella" at AOL Studios on March 9, 2015, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.