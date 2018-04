People in the News: Kim Kardashian West Lou Diamond Phillips, fashion designer Marc Jacobs

1 / 2

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Marc Jacobs (right) and Char Defrancesco attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. In a video posted on Instagram, Wednesday Jacobs dropped to his knee at a fast-food restaurant in New York City to pop the question to DeFrancesco after a flash mob danced to Princes Kiss. In the caption, Jacobs calls DeFrancesco his ride or die fiance. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)