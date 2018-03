‘Sex in the City’ star Cynthia Nixon running for governor

2 / 2

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Cynthia Nixon participates in the 2017 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press day at the Sofitel New York hotel in New York. Former Sex and the City Nixon says shell challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New Yorks Democratic primary in September. Her announcement Monday, March 19, 2018, sets up a race pitting an openly gay liberal activist against a two-term incumbent with a $30 million war chest and possible presidential ambitions.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)