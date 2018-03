TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89

In this 2009 photo provided by his manager Stuart Hersh, Frank Avruch (left) who played Bozo the Clown, poses with Hersh (center) and Carroll Spinney, who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany, N.J. Avruch died Tuesday, at his Boston home from heart disease. He was 89. (Stuart Hersh via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.