Violinist Augustin Hadelich joins the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in Akron for Schubert and Haydn

Known for its signature style of always performing without a conductor, the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is coming to EJ Thomas Hall in Akron on Wednesday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. Violinist Augustin Hadelich, who is Musical Americas 2018 Instrumentalist of the Year and has his own Grammy, is joining Orpheus as the soloist. (Tuesday Musical)