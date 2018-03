Local books: Memoir of difficult childhood; events and signings

Cleveland author Lara Lillibridge acknowledges in her memoir Girlish: Growing Up in a Lesbian Home, her parents sexuality was far less significant than other aspects of the household, like her mothers parenting theory of benign neglect and her partners bipolar disorder.

