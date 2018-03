RubberDucks honor Joe Thomas with Extreme “Thanks, Joe” supersize hoagie

The Akron RubberDucks new extreme food is a sandwich called, Thanks, Joe! It features two butterfly-sliced Five-Star Brand bratwursts, covered in craft beer cheese, onions, and peppers, on a hoagie roll. It will be sold at The Dog Pound concession stand for $10, in honor of Joe Thomas 10 NFL Pro Bowl seasons. (Akron RubberDucks)

By Katie Byard

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.