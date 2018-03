Akron Dish: Blue Door tweaks menu and service; dine out on Easter; Hamburger Fest hiatus, etc.

Gina Williams, 58 of Cuyahoga Falls enjoys a lunch with her daughter Angela Williams, 29 at the Blue Door Cafe and Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Line cook Josh Niedert spoons the creamy scrambled eggs onto the plate of wild smoked salmon at the Blue Door Cafe and Bakery. The dish on the menu is described as a toasted croissant, creamy local cage free and free range scrambled eggs, wild caught sockeye salmon, red onions and capers. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Steak and Eggs, grass fed hanger steak, bordelaise, red flannel hash, two local cage free and free range eggs, choice of toast and hero preserves make this classic dish at the Blue Door Cafe and Bakery. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Gina Williams, 58 of Cuyahoga Falls (center) enjoys a lunch with her daughter Angela Williams, 29 (back towards camera center) at theBlue Door Cafe and Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

