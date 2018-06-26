Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
New in food: Rebellion Bean Crisps
Published: June 26, 2018 - 8:14 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Dogs could soon join owners on Ohio restaurant patios June 26th, 2018 9:07 PM
Cookbook: ‘Michael Symon’s Playing with Fire’ June 26th, 2018 8:14 PM
New in food: Rebellion Bean Crisps June 26th, 2018 8:14 PM
Cooking classes: Cupcakes June 26th, 2018 8:14 PM

THE LATEST

Ohio payday lenders off the hook — for now at least June 26th, 2018 9:19 PM
See an asylum bed, a replica of Freud’s couch, ‘shock box’ and more at UA’s newly revamped psychology museum June 26th, 2018 9:10 PM
Sit on Freud’s couch in Akron at new National Museum of Psychology; museum showcasing large collection opens Wednesday June 26th, 2018 9:08 PM
Bill would dissuade Ohio cities from charging suburban customers more for water, sewer services June 26th, 2018 7:57 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal