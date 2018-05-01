Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
New in food: Sheila G’s Thindulgent Sandwich Cookies, Salted Caramel
Published: May 1, 2018 - 7:07 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Browns notebook: GM John Dorsey says he left Baker Mayfield’s private workout March 22 telling himself, ‘That’s the guy’ Today May 1st, 2018 1:48 PM
Robert Malone named Lieberth Community Vision Award winner Updated May 1st, 2018 11:45 AM
Bath to host informational meeting about proposed Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Hospital Today May 1st, 2018 1:31 PM
Review: Charlize Theron delivers gutsy performance as frazzled mom in ‘Tully’ Updated May 1st, 2018 11:21 AM

THE LATEST

Akron woman pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing death of boyfriend Updated May 1st, 2018 6:45 PM
Physician from Hudson faces two dozen felony drug trafficking charges Updated May 1st, 2018 6:06 PM
Cabbie reports being sprayed with pepper square, robbed in West Akron Updated May 1st, 2018 5:43 PM
Bystander says stray bullet struck her as people in two cars fired guns at each other in East Akron Updated May 1st, 2018 5:37 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal