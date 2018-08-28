Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
New in food: Smashmallow’s Cookie Dough-Flavored Marshmallows
Published: August 28, 2018 - 7:26 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

The perfection of pesto August 28th, 2018 7:26 PM
New in food: Smashmallow’s Cookie Dough-Flavored Marshmallows August 28th, 2018 7:26 PM
Cooking classes: Cuban food, parent/child class August 28th, 2018 7:26 PM
Quick & Easy: Creamy corn mac and cheese August 28th, 2018 7:26 PM

THE LATEST

Boy Scouts moving headquarters from Akron to Stow August 28th, 2018 7:05 PM
Hartville police release audio of 73-year-old man revealing unsavory details of killing his wife August 28th, 2018 6:40 PM
Cell tower climber gets jail time, stern words from judge August 28th, 2018 6:39 PM
Akron Dish: Local competitor talks about ‘Kids Baking Championship’; Taste of Hudson; Cleveland Eats August 28th, 2018 6:32 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal