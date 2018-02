Nick Anthe lives again — for a weekend — at Wise Guys Lounge & Grill

Chef Pork tenderloin topped with sautéed onion, banana pepper, and roasted roma tomato on a bed of rice. Chef Dino Reed is recreating dishes from the former iconic Nick Anthe's Restaurant. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Chef Dino Reed prepares a dish on N. Main Street in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. Reed is recreating dishes from the former iconic Nick Anthe's Restaurant that is in the same building. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Nick Anthe's Bean Salad one of several dishes Chef Dino Reed is recreating from the former iconic Nick Anthe's Restaurant. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Pork tenderloin topped with sautéed onion, banana pepper, and roasted roma tomato on a bed of rice on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, on N. Main Street in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. Chef Dino Reed is recreating dishes from the former iconic Nick Anthe's Restaurant that is in the same building. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Chef Dino Reed poses with his recreations from Nick Anthe's Restaurant on N. Main Street in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. Reed is recreating dishes from the former iconic Nick Anthe's Restaurant that is in the same building. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Scrod plaki with sautéed onion, roasted roma tomato and spinach on a bed of rice. Chef Dino Reed is recreating dishes from the former iconic Nick Anthe's Restaurant. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Chef Dino Reed finishes plating a dish in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. Chef Reed is recreating dishes from the former iconic Nick Anthe's Restaurant that is in the same building. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Katie Byard

Beacon Journal staff writer

