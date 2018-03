Plant Lovers’ Almanac: It’s Agriculture Week, so thank a farmer and learn more

Although crops that were once the hallmark of the Midwest are grown in other states, the region continues to identify itself with agriculture. (Bob Fila/Chicago Tribune via MCT)

By Heather Neikirk

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.