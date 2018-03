Books placed backward: art or nonsense?

This undated photo shows the check-out counter at the indie bookseller Newtonville Books in Newton, Mass. The counter is made of rows of backwards books glued into place. (Tracee M. Herbaugh via AP)

This undated photo shows Cari Shane's renovated row house in Washington D.C. Shane took her college-aged daughter's advice and used backwards facing books to decorate a living space. (Sam Parven via AP)

This undated photo shows Oliver Peacock in front of a backwards-facing book shelf at The Container Store in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Some big box retailers have jumped on this design craze for their product displays. (Tracee M. Herbaugh via AP)

In this undated photo Nathan Shafer, a life-long book collector, poses in front of his bookshelf in Arvada, Colo. Shafer said he feels there is no point to a backwards-facing bookshelf. "That's not what books are for," he said. (Kodi Bryant/Nathan Shafer via AP)

By Tracee M. Herbaugh

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.