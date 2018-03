Local history: Deadly explosion jolted Ravenna Arsenal 75 years ago

Workers move 105 mm shells known as "cloverleaf clusters" on a delivery line in 1943 at the Ravenna Ordnance Plant. Fourteen 2,000-pound bombs could be removed from a truck and placed in a freight car in 14 minutes and four 4,000-pound "block busters" could be moved from truck to freight car in 15 minutes. (U.S. Army Signal Corps/Library of Congress)

About 16,000 workers toiled at the 21,419-acre Ravenna Arsenal during its peak in World War II. It was one of the world's largest ordnance plants. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

TNT is poured into shells through funnels on a distribution line at the Ravenna Ordnance Plant in 1943. An accident at the adjacent Portage Ordnance Depot killed 11 people on March 24, 1943. (Library of Congress)

Women employees from the Atlas Power Co. clean and remove excess paint from the bands that circle military shells during World War II at the Ravenna Ordnance Plant in March 1943. (Library of Congress)

