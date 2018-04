Local history: Love potion slaying a heartbreaking tale from 1948

Clark Hill, 19, wears a bandage on his red, swollen ear while talking with Medina County deputies April 16, 1948, about the carbon monoxide death of a girl he had taken to the movies. Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo

Clean-shaven Clark Hill, 19, listens to testimony at his Medina trial in 1948. He was called the love potion killer in newspapers across the country. Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo

By Mark J. Price

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.