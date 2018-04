Local history: Thousands converged on Gorge to view lost cave in 1900

Gary Lyell, 14, and Joe Stratton, 15, both of Cuyahoga Falls, explore rocky ledges in 1964 on the western edge of Gorge Metropolitan Park. | Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo

Two boys admire the scenery during a visit to the Gorge in 1941. The story of a lost cave dates back to the 1820s. | Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo

Well-dressed men have a portrait taken at a natural formation known as Standing Rock circa 1900 in the Gorge between Cuyahoga Falls and Akron. | Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo

News of the remarkable find spread quickly in Summit County. The Gorge, the rocky chasm separating Akron from Cuyahoga Falls, had reluctantly given up a secret.

