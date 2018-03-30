Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Stained-glass windows to be rededicated at Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery
Published: March 30, 2018 - 4:11 PM | Updated: March 30, 2018 - 4:18 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Stained-glass windows to be rededicated at Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery Today March 30th, 2018 4:18 PM
Doctor: Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind Updated March 30th, 2018 2:52 PM
Local books: Memoir of difficult childhood; events and signings Updated March 30th, 2018 1:45 PM
Life in Brief: Nutritious vegetables, smoke detectors and yoga Updated March 30th, 2018 1:44 PM

THE LATEST

Stained-glass windows to be rededicated at Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery Today March 30th, 2018 4:18 PM
Learning to be the best dad possible Updated March 30th, 2018 3:24 PM
Woman pleads guilty in Coventry crash that killed 2 teens last year Today March 30th, 2018 5:04 PM
Teens accused of shooting at priest gathering eggs indicted Updated March 30th, 2018 2:58 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal