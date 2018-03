On the Scene: Battle of the Badges for Falls Cancer Club

Cuyahoga Falls High School Pep Band at the Police and Fire Departments of Cuyahoga Falls seventh annual charity basketball game. Over $13,000 was raised at this event. (Cuyahoga Falls )

Fire Team 2, left to right, Connor McComas, Frank Yoskey, Alex Cheronis, Chris Martin, Clint Snyder, Paul Celinski, Rocco Mauer,Luke Rychlik, Randy Kistemaker and Adam Hafer at Cuyahoga Falls High School Gymnasium for the Police and Fire Departments seventh annual charity basketball game. Over $13,000 was raised at this event. (Cuyahoga Falls )

2018 Police Team 3, left to right, Joe Bitong, Brad Dobney, Malachi Hursh, Dave Holzapfel, Greg Koch, Chief Jack Davis, Ryan Alestock,,Brent Barbe, Chris Norfolk, Brandon Good5,Joel Moledor5, Mike Heinl and honorary member, Kenny King at Cuyahoga Falls High School Gymnasium Police and Fire Departments seventh annual charity basketball game. Over $13,000 was raised at this event. (Cuyahoga Falls )

