Area religious events, March 10: St. Vincent-St. Mary alumni eligible for medal

The St. Tikhons Seminary Choir visits churches in Stark County. The choir will sing a Vigil for Annunciation at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Holy Assumption Orthodox Church, 2027 18th St. NE, in Canton. The choir will give a benefit concert, Rejoice, O Virgin, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 25, at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4667 Applegrove St. NW, in Jackson Township.

