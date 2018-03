Beer notes: Hoppin’ Frog, R. Shea take home top honors at Art & Ale

1 / 3

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Ron Shea, the founder and brewer at R. Shea Brewing Co. in Akron, took home the people's choice award for the second consecutive year at the Akron Art Museum's annual Art & Ale event on March 9. Fluffernutter was rated as the best beer by the crowd. His beer that won last year, Orange Mango Citra Shandy, was second. (Rick Armon/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)