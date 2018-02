Beer notes: Lock 15 aims for May opening; Ohio Proud Craft Beer Act; Stark County beer trail news

Lock 15 Brewing Company's brewmaster Joe Karpinski, 34, of Kent and co-founder Colin Cook, 27, of Highland Square share a laugh at the brewery in Akron. The brewery hopes to be open this spring. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Lock 15 Brewing Company brewmaster Joe Karpinski, 34, of Kent pours an English Mild at the Lock 15 Brewing Company. The Akron brewery on North Street hopes to be open this spring. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Co-founder Colin Cook, 37, of Highland Square and brewmaster Joe Karpinski, 34, of Kent pose with their store entrance sign at Lock 15 Brewing Company in Akron. The brewery hopes to be open this spring. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

