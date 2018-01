As Olympics approach, things to know about Pyeongchang

Image 1 of 7 A thermometer shows the current outdoor temperature reaching minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit) as people play ski in the morning at Yongpyong Resort in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The Winter Olympics are actually being held in three areas: Pyeongchang, known for mountains and winter sports; Jeongseon, a blue-collar former mining region; and Gangneung, the biggest of the three Olympic towns by far and a bustling port and vacation area along the Sea of Japan, known here as the East Sea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Image 2 of 7 In this Dec. 3, 2014, file photo, visitors from Thailand pose for their souvenir photos in snowy weather near the Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the 14th-century Gyeongbok Palace and also one of South Korea's well known landmarks in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea is one of the safest places in the world to live and visit. The Pyeongchang Olympics are coming to a remote, ruggedly beautiful part of South Korea known for icy wind, towering granite mountains and a tough, proud population waiting to welcome foreign hordes. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Image 3 of 7 In this Nov, 3. 2017, file photo, women make kimchi, a traditional fermented South Korean pungent vegetable dish, to donate to needy neighbors in preparation for the winter season during Kimchi Festival at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. Spicy, pungent kimchi; thick fermented soups filled with meat so tender it falls off the bone; barbecued everything; all of it washed down with ubiquitous soju liquor. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

In this Nov. 25, 2017, photo, a train driver walks up the stairs before leaving for the Gangneung train station at the Gangneung Coastal Cluster for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, the Olympic Rings, Winter Olympic Games' official mascots, white tiger Soohorang, left, for the Olympics, and black bear Bandabi for Paralympics, are placed at the Gyeongpodae beach, in Gangneung, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Image 6 of 7 In this March 12, 2014, file photo, a North Korean soldier, top, looks at the South side as three South Korean soldiers, foreground, stand guard at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, South Korea. South Korea is one of the safest places in the world to live and visit. But its also an easy drive to the edge of an incredibly hostile, and nuclear-armed, North Korea. Since U.S. President Donald Trump has begun matching the over-the-top rhetoric North Korea has always favored, there have been worries over the possibility of war. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)