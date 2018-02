Caribbean spring break: Ideas, prices, post-hurricane news

The new SLS Baha Mar's bungalow pool in Nassau, Bahamas. The hotel is the second to open at Baha Mar, and is one of several new offerings in the Bahamas for spring 2018. (SLS Baha Mar via AP)

The Fort Young Hotel on the Caribbean island of Dominica. The hotel has partly reopened following September's Hurricane Maria, which heavily impacted Dominica. The hotel is offering a "voluntourism package" for spring breakers to enjoy the Caribbean experience while giving back, by inviting visitors to help clear debris on a segment of the Waitukubuli National Trail. (Derek Galon/Fort Young Hotel via AP)

By Beth J. Harpaz

AP Travel Editor

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.