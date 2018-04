Every view is different and spectacular at Bryce Canyon

The hoodoos at Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah are as tall as 15 stories. It is a spectacular colorful badlands. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hikers pass by a few of the thousands of hoodoos found at Bryce Canton National Park in southern Utah. They were created by eroding water and by freeze-thaw cycles. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Visitors favor different outlooks at different times of times for the best vistas at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Bryce Canyon National Park has about a dozen amphitheaters filled with hoodoos. Bryce Amphitheater is the biggest and covers six square miles. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Reds and oranges dominate the colors found in the rocky hoodoos at Bryce Canyon National Park, one of Americas most distinctive national parks. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

: Visitors to Bryce Canyon Natural Park can explores the parks distinctive hoodoos on hikes that descend into the rocky formations. The park features 50 miles of hiking trails. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

The Natural Bridge is a big attraction in Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. It is 85 feet high and 125 feet wide. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Bryce Canton National Park features 13 overlooks on its 18-mile Rim Drive in southern Utah. The park is surrounded by the Dixie National Forest where outlaw Butch Cassidy used to hide. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Bryce Canyon is one of the most distinctive national parks in the U.S. with its colorful hoodoos. The spires were created by freezing and thawing over the centuries. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

The colorful hoodoos at Bryce Canton National Park are as tall as 15-story buildings. The Paiute Indians believed the rocks were animal-like creatures that changed into people with red-painted faces. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah has thousands of hoodoos and some of the darkest skies for sky watching in the United States. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoodoos or rocky chimneys are the iconic feature at Bruce Canton National Park in southern Utah. They are also called fairy chimneys and goblins. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Bob Downing

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

